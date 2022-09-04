Reno Omokri’s Identity Theft

Advertisement

Can Reno Omokri tell us how much he paid to Mrs Deborah Campbell whose son he stole his identity in 2015 to write damaging reports and lies against Malam Sanusi Lamido.

Reno was accused to have shamelessly stole the identity of Wendell Simlin to write lies against the opposition in 2015 and has till today not been able to answer to the series of strong evidence of this act found against him

Mrs Deborah, based in the States told the whole world that she is married to Mr. Omokri’s brother-in-law and that Reno exploited the relationship to perpetrate forgery with her Son’s identity and threatened to sue Reno in the United States

In 2015, Reno who was in charge of Jonathan’s New Media team, allegedly sent materials to online media platforms with the pseudo-name, Wendell Simlin with email address, wendellsimlin@yahoo.com . ( Exactly the same method he is now using psuedo-names to attack Mr Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu in 2022 )

It was discovered that the document was sent out to bloggers via the above email address using the Federal Government’s official internet service provider, Galaxy Backbone, from Abuja.

This alleged forgery scandal was uncovered by the duo of Feyi Fawehinmi and Gbenga Sesan, who traced the email’s metadata and digital signature to Omokri. The same server Reno uses to send official Government’s publications to the press

Reno has not told Nigerians the truth, the real reason he ran away from Nigeria after 2015 general election

The truth is that Malam Sanusi Lamido whose image Reno smeared is looking for him and has instructed his lawyers to that effect

If not for the benevolence of President Buhari, Reno would have been cooling off now between Kirikiri and Kuje Prisons

Reno may have paid off Mrs Deborah Campbell for this identity theft, but the crime was committed in Nigeria.

For Justice to be served and the office which he abused in 2015, Nigerian Security forces should open his identity theft COLD FILE and invite him to come and explain to Nigerians how the server of his office in Abuja (paid with tax payers money by the Presidency) got connected with Wendell Simlin in this most shameful scandal

More missiles are coming

RENO I just made you my mission

Pharm Ike Chinedu Klinsmann

Coordinator Goodluck Jonathahan Re-Election

Support Group 2015 Scandinavia

( Go and Verify, you have Google)