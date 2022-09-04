Monarch Commends Governor Makinde’s Respect for Traditional Institution

Advertisement

The Alepata of Igboho, Oba Joel Olalere Olawuwo has reiterated the resolve of Oyo state traditional council to support Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, saying he accords the monarchs utmost respect.

The Monarch, who spoke over the weekend said Oyo Traditional Rulers are thankful to the Governor, for giving special attention to traditional rulers across the state.

He stated this while addressing members of Binukonu foodstuff Sellers Association, in Igboho town, Oyo State.

Oba Olalere Olawuwo said Governor Makinde has continued to accord the monarchs utmost respect, adding that he allows traditional rulers to make inputs in governance to fast track development and promote culture.

The Monarch explained that the Yoruba nation could only be accorded due recognition in Nigeria, if elites and the political class could emulate Governor Seyi Makinde by placing high premium on the traditional institution.

He further explained that Governor Makinde through his people oriented projects has also developed various towns and communities, stressing that, for this, they will support continuation of good Governance in the state.

Oba Olawuwo who identified many infrastructural projects of the state government under the leadership of Governor Makinde stressed the need for every resident of the state to team up with the governor in his repositioning effort.

Oba Olawuwo appealed to Gov Seyi Makinde to assist members of the association by giving financial aid to members of the group, so as to expand their various businesses.

Also addressing members of Binukonu foodstuffs sellers association, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the current government being led by Governor Makinde will not relent in giving people value for their votes at all times.

The Commissioner stated that traditional institutions remain major stakeholders through which the state government is connecting with the people in meeting their yearnings.

Members of the association who were all at the Igboho city hall, venue of the inauguration, with their permanent voters’ card (PVC), urged the state government to assist them financially so as to improve their socio economic growth.