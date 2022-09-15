Zulum appoints Usman as new Accountant General

Advertisement

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the appointment of Alhaji Baba Usman as the state new Accountant General.

The appointment was announced by a statement on Wednesday by Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the governor on Communications and Strategy.

“Baba Bura Usman was, until his appointment, the Director of Treasury Operations at the Borno State Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning, since 2020,” Gusau said.

Usman, who has over 20 years experience in financial management and internal control systems, had worked as Accounts’ Assistant with a private firm, Premier Property Dev Co. Ltd, before joining Borno State Civil Service as Senior Accountant ​​​​​in 1998.

“The new accountant general takes over from Mai Adamu Ya’u, who retired recently,” Gusau said.