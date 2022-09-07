3,000 workers in Bauchi to write 2022 promotion exam, HOS warns against exam malpractice during exam

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna, Wednesday warned the 3,000 civil servants who will participate in the 2022 promotional examination against malpractice and unethical conduct during the examination.

Alhaji Yahuza Adamu who sounded the warning at the opening ceremony of a 2-day sensitization workshop held at Multipurpose Indoor Hall, Bauchi, ahead of the examination, observed that the workshop is a continued demonstration of government’s commitment and concern towards the upliftment of Bauchi State Civil Service as well as human capital development.

According to him, due to the high premium government of Governor Bala Mohammed attached to the civil service, it has sustained supporting the system despite the dwindling financial resources.

He said based on the genuine factors coupled with the present administration’s ongoing re-invigoration and repositioning the Civil Service as a veritable tool in the realization of its objectives, the government did not only sustain the examination policy, but also doing everything within its reach to strengthen the service for the benefit of civil servants and the service.

“The importance of this workshop cannot be over-emphasized because according to the tenets of the examination policy, the main thrust of the examination, apart from paving way for promotion, it acquaints civil servants with regulatory, professional and general knowledge which contributes immensely in boosting their capacity and reading culture as well as increase effective performance of their duties for efficient service delivery.

“It is my belief that, with the current commitment of His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, and the reciprocal commitment of the civil servants, our goal of improved quality service delivery will be achieved. I therefore, have no iota of doubt in my mind that the Consultant handling the examination would take you through a period of two days of rigorous training at the end of which you are expected to be refreshed on the subject that will assist you to prepare for the promotion examination and provide you with more intellectual boost.

“In his bid to improve the working condition of the state civil servants, the Governor has renovated the State Secretariat for the first time since its construction 35 years ago. In addition to the above, the Governor also presented official vehicles to 22 recently appointed Permanent Secretaries for the effective and efficient discharge of their official responsibilities.

The Hos stated that the untiring benevolence of Governor Bala Mohammed to the civil servants and the service generally is a testimony to his civil service friendly prosture and therefore called on the entire civil servants to appreciate the gesture by remaining law abiding, respect constituted authorities and carry out their duties with the fear of God.

Also speaking, the Chaiman, Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Usman assured that the commission will continue to pursue excellence in service, rewarding hardworking staff, while as usual, those who chose to pursue the path of indiscipline and indolence would be sanctioned within the ambit of the law.

“We are aware that the state Civil Service was afflicted by indiscipline and total lack of focus before the advent of the Bala Mohammed administration, but the service is now a proud place to serve with a clear focus. The Civil Servants of Bauchi State are lucky to have Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna as their captain. He is one year on the seat of Head of Civil Service, but the year spent is more meaningful and advantageous to the growth of the service.”

In a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and SERVICOM Matters Bureau, Barrister Mohammed Sani Umar said the participants of the workshop are expected to apply the knowledge gained from the entire process in the day to day discharge of their official responsibilities.

“As we all know, the Promotion Examination has the main merit of keeping public officers abreast of the Civil Service Regulations, Procedures and general knowledge, which is vital for ensuring effective, efficient and productive Public Service. The policy has impacted positively on progression in the Service by elimination of supercession and determination of progression and I am therefore happy to inform you that the success recorded over the years and indeed the last edition of the examination in 2021 is a further indication that the policy is a worthwhile one.”