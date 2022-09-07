Mustafa Chike-Obi Now Chairman Of ANSIPPA

Advertisement

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has reconstituted the Board of Anambra State Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA) with Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi as the Chairman.

Currently the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Chike-Obi has held very top managerial and leadership positions in reputable global investment banking and management firms. He was the first Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). Chike-Obi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Masters in Business Administration from Stanford School of Business.

The former Anambra State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Mark Okoye is now the Managing Director of ANSIPPA. Other recently appointed members of the Board include Mr Christian Udechukwu, Dr Amechi Marcel Ofomata, Dr Emma Okeke and Mr Sam Chidoka.

The statutory members of the Board from government’s stable are, the Attorney General, Commissioners for Finance, Commerce and Industry, Budget and Economic Planning, and Lands and Survey.

Recall that when all the Boards and Governing Councils were dissolved a month ago, the Governor assured that they will be reconstituted soon. He’s beginning to make good his promise.

Signed

PAUL NWOSU

Commissioner for Information