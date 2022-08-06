You Represent Honesty —Soludo Greets Bianca Ojukwu At 55

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of late Biafran Warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, on her 55th birthday

Governor Soludo, in a birthday message issued to journalists in Awka, on Saturday, by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, described her as a representation of the spirit of dedication and commitment to a given cause, which her late husband, epitomised.

“You represent honesty, fearlessness and total commitment to noble causes which your beloved husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, exhibited while alive.

“Your wise counsel and service to the state and humanity, in general, remain commendable and appreciated

“At this momentous occasion of your 55th birthday, on behalf of my family and the good people of Anambra State, I wish you a happy birthday and more rewarding years ahead,” Governor Soludo said.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Mrs Bianca Ojukwu is the current secretary of the Prof Chidi Odinkalu-led 15-member Anambra State Truth, Justice and Peace Commission instituted by the Soludo Administration, an effort committed to searching for insights, perspectives and recommendations, to douse the rising tension of agitation and insecurity among the people.