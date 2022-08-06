Anambra: I’ve Killed Only 4 Persons, 2 Are Policemen — Another Gunman Confesses

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Barely two weeks after a 23-year-old suspect gunman confessed to killing only three persons in Anambra State; another suspected gunman has confessed to have killed only four persons.

In a video currently trending online, the suspect, who identified himself as Chukwuma (a.k.a. Fifty) said he hails from Umuhu village in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, while being interrogated by security operatives, explained how they recently killed a policewoman and her husband in Ukpor, and how they killed two other policemen in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government, among other murder and operations and Crimes they have committed. He confessed to have killed only four persons, among whom two persons were police officers.

According to him, the policewoman in Ukpor was killed by Double Lion, another member of the gang, working on a tip of information supplied by one Evan, who told them that the policewoman was a saboteur and was giving security operatives information to track them; hence their decision to gun her down.

It was gathered that Fifty and some members of his gang were arrested on Friday when security operatives invaded their hideout in bush in Ukpor, Nnewi South headquarters

Items recovered from camp include coffin, military uniforms, empty bottles of beer, as well as assorted arms and ammunition, among other incriminating items and exhibits.