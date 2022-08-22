Police confirm assassination of hotel owner, abduction of friend in Kwara

Advertisement

Kwara Police Command on Monday confirmed the assassination of Kayode Akinyemi, the owner of ’16 HOUR hotel,’ Alomilaya in Ganmo, by gunmen.

A statement from the command’s spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said his manager, Emmanuel Olushila, who was seriously injured was receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Ilorin.

”A group of gunmen invaded a hotel named 16 HOUR, in Alomilaya area of Ganmo, Ilorin, shot indiscriminately, killing the owner of the hotel and injuring his manager.

”One of the friends of the deceased, who was with him, was also abducted.

”The Command’s Tactical teams, in conjunction with vigilantes and hunters had since been mobilised to the scene.

”They are combing the surrounding bushes for possible rescue of the victim and arrest of the hoodlums, while the corpse of the victim had been deposited in the general hospital mortuary for autopsy,” Okasanimi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Tuesday Assayomo, has declared a total lockdown of the area and a result-oriented manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The commissioner said, ”enough is enough for the criminals, as stringent security actions were already put in place to checkmate the activities of the criminal elements in the state.”