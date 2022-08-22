FRSC boss commiserates with amputated victim of dangerous driving

Advertisement

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Dauda Biu, has commiserated with a female student, Fatima Suleiman, who was knocked down by an underaged driver in Sokoto and had her leg amputated.

Biu was represented by Sokoto State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTHS) on Monday, where the victim is recuperating.

He described the accident, which led to the amputation of the teenager’s right leg, as unfortunate.

Biu assured that FRSC was in liaison with Police authorities to ensure that the perpetrator did not go unpunished, to serve as deterrent to others.

The Corp Marshal called on parents to desist from allowing their children to drive vehicles without requisite permission.

He said FRSC was determined to ensure that all underaged drivers were punished according to the law while the vehicles were sanctioned appropriately.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suleiman, aged 16, was knocked down by a car driven by one Aliyu Sanusi-Umar, after she wrote her final year examination at Khalifa International College, Sokoto.

Sanusi-Umar was alleged to have been driving the car in a dangerous manner and run into Suleiman who was waiting for her parents.

The victim was rushed to UDUTHS after the accident, and her right leg was amputated following severe mutilation of the leg.

Speaking to newsmen at the hospital, the victim’s mother, Hadiza Suleiman, called on authorities to ensure that the perpetrator faced the wrath of the law.

She said her family was determined to seek for appropriate compensation from the perpetrator.

The mother said, although, the perpetrator could not return her daughter’s leg, however, requisite compensation must be paid.

”This will serve as deterrent to others, as enshrined by Shari’ah law.

“Activities of such underaged drivers had been reported to the authorities on many occassions,” she added.