Online media practitioners ready to expose quacks in industry

Advertisement

Online media practitioners in Edo, said they were poised to eliminate quackery in their fold, having resolved to form a formidable union .

The practitioners said this in a statement jointly issued by their protem Chairman and Secretary, Otunba Mike Aladenika, and Mr. Sam Dada-Ayokhai, on Friday in Benin.

The body said it was determined to “cleanse” the profession of quacks “who see the profession as an all-comers game”, promising to strictly regulate its practice in line with accepted norms and ethics.

According to the duo, the online version is not in any way different from the traditional media practice in news gathering, processing and presentation to the readers and viewers.

They said “only the trained and qualified journalists conversant with the ethics and laws of the profession can adequately cope with the rigours of the job”.

“We lament the “invasion” of the online media profession by quacks who think the only qualification they require to be called an “online journalist” is the possession of an android phone, saying the umbrella body will set standards for practice.

“The umbrella body will endeavour to liaise with relevant authorities and similar bodies in sanitising the profession and promoting the welfare of practitioners.

“The umbrella body will also strive to ensure its members display a high sense of professionalism to earn the trust and patronage of the public.”