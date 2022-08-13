NYSC has United Nigerians – Bamai 

Advertisement

From Peter Moses – Abakaliki.

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has succeeded in uniting all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic affiliations.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs Mercy Bamai disclosed this while delivering her speech during the passing out parade POP, of 2021 batch ‘B’stream “II’ Corps members at Abakaliki Local Government Headquarters in Ebonyi State, Southeast Nigeria.

Bamai explained that some of the Previous corps members who have served in the State are already residents of Ebonyi State.

“Some Corps members have never traveled to other part of Nigeria before and used to think negatively about those places but as I speak to you right away, many have refused to go back to their various States because they now like the place after their service year”.

“Some who came to do their service in Ebonyi State here are now living here, build houses and are also married in the State. Today, they are seeing Ebonyi State as their best place to stay all because of NYSC”. (Bamai added.)

She advised them to know that they are now released for labour market, and NYSC is in collaboration with Agencies responsible for grants and loan will always be there to assist them with loans. “If you don’t know what to do come back to us and we will help you”

“We are always glad that you are doing well even after the service. If you have issues ask questions”

Consequently, Bamai informed the passing out corps members that NYSC is in all the 774 LGAs in Nigeria and as such, they should go there and ask questions concerning money to start up their business.

She further encouraged them not to be a burden to their parents as NYSC will be glad to hear that you are doing well in life.

She urged them to extend the skill that they have acquired to other youths in their various States.

“Go out there and be good Ambassadors, Do well wherever you find your self. Thank you for being disciplined. If you must make headway in life, you must be disciplined” . She added.

One of the Corps members, Bala Abubaka from Yobe State thanked NYSC for their service, and Ebonyi People for their hospitality.

The total of 428 Corps members passed out, Absconded ones are 12 while extended ones are 9.