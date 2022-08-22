Kanu: Imeobi Igbo forum knocks northern groups over comments on UN’s demand

Advertisement

…United Igbo elders back UN, caution CNG against undue interference

By CHUKS EKE

Imeobi Igbo Forum, a Pan Igbo Socio-cultural Organization has reminded the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG of the grievous implications associated with their recent utterances in which they objected to the United Nation’s Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention’s directive for the immediate release of the prisoner of conscience, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, with adequate compensation.

This is even as the authorities of the United Igbo Elders and Stakeholders Forum, UIESF, the foremost umbrella body of all the Igbo elder statesmen, critical/major stakeholders, opinion leaders and Leaders of Thought both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora have thrown their weight behind the recent demand by the United Nations, UN that the federal government should release the leader of IPOB from detention unconditionally.

Imeobi Igbo forum described the CNG’s call for rejection of the said UN’s demand as divisive, based on sentiments, hate and complete lack of information, adding that such utterances has nothing to bring in terms of peace and stability to Nigeria, rather a recipe for chaos and disorder.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the its National Chairman, Dr. Mike Ikegulu, Imeobi Igbo noted that such sentimental statements could only stall the Nigerian project.

According to the statement, “Analysis of all the legal ramifications of what the prosecutors have presented so far, showed that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration has no legal basis. The eight count charge still standing against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are based on no facts and evidence of law according to experts”.

” Release of the IPOB leader, will neither bring anarchy nor chaos as claimed by CNG, but rather serve the interest of justice, equity and fair play.

The continued mishandling of this Kanu’s matter should seize, by the President acceding to the demand of the United Nations”.

“Mr. President wants the judicial process to continue despite appeals, but the international community thinks otherwise. Now is another opportunity to be presidential and do the right thing, by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally”.

“A wiseman chooses his fight. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not Nigeria’s problem, considering the security and economic problems the country is saddled with. He rather proffers solution, like a prophet to already existing problems through exposition of truth, for the appreciation of unbiased discerning minds”.

“Nigeria benefits from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release rather than his continued incarceration. For one, tension will definitely come down and security improved in the South East, offering an opportunity for national dialogue on the way forward”.

“This will make way for the other demand which calls for investigation and punishment of perpetrators. Rejecting the call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by such a reputable high profile agency of the UN, presents the CNG and it’s leadership as insensitive to the travails of Nigeria. It could place Nigeria in the group of pariah states”.

” Having indicted Nigeria and Kenya for unlawful arrest, torture and rendition, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released immediately as ordered, to help government focus on banditry and the uncontrollable insecurity ravaging the country especially the North-North, coupled with brazen corruption and reckless impunity”.

“The solution to the problems of Nigeria remains dialogue and going back to the regional parliamentary democracy that our founding fathers negotiated and agreed upon before independence”.