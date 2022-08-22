Kanu: Imeobi Igbo forum knocks northern groups over comments on UN’s demand

United Igbo elders, in their own comments, cautioned those who identified themselves as Coalition of 52 Northern Groups, CNG, to stop creating unnecessary tension and division in the country to avoid unpleasant consequences.
National Coordinator of the Forum, His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama who sounded this note of warning while speaking to newsmen in Awka, Anambra state capital, shortly after his return from Umuahia, the Abia state capital where he inaugurated the Abia state chapter of the body, warned that the unguarded utterances of this so- called CNG is capable of causing divisions between northern and southern Nigeria, particularly at this critical period when election is fast approaching.
Flanked by the Forum’s Director of Diaspora Affairs, Archbishop/Lord Mayor, Mike Chukwudum; their Acting National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Hartford Ugwu and the Abia state Coordinator, Rev. Ndubuisi John, Ikpeama warned CNG to steer clear of Kanu’s case because of its volatile nature.