FCT Tribunal Judgment: Group petitions NJC, NBA, others over AMAC’s Chairman removal

A pressure group, Concerned Youths for Good Governance, has petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) over the a judgment removing Mr Christopher Maikalangu as the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) by an FCT election tribunal.

The group also petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Police Service Commission (PSC), Joint Services Department of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Mr Yunusa Yusuf, National Coordinator of the group, while briefing newsmen on Monday after submitting the petition to NJC, called the organisations to review the judgement.

“We have observed with keen interest the political development in the country, especially the Federal Capital Territory and we have come to a conclusion that the judiciary which has always been the last hope of the common man is gradually derailing from its original purpose.

“An example of this derailing by the judiciary was the last FCT Tribunal Judgment directing the chairman of AMAC, Mr Christopher Maikalangu, to vacate office for someone who did not win the election to be sworn-in immediately,” he said.

Yusuf added that the election which was adjudged peaceful and without hitches by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced Mr Christopher Maikalangu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the election.

“Mr Christopher Maikalangu was announced winner of the election with 19,302 votes, while APC scored 13,204 votes.

“We are calling on the NJC and other authorities to investigate the judgment.

“We have confidence in the justice system and the NJC that they will follow due diligence in investigating the judgment and ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.