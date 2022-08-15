DCM Dauda Ali Biu, FCA, CPA Appointed Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC

Advertisement

The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu, FCA, CPA as Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps. The newly appointed Acting Corps Marshal took over from the immediate past Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi MFR, mni, NPom after a handing over ceremony that took place at the national headquarters of the Commission on Monday 25th July, 2022.

Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Ali Biu was born in the year 1964 in Zaria, Kaduna State. The seasoned road safety professional hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State.

He joined the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps in 1988 and rose through hard work, dedication and commitment to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal and has held several positions of authority so numerous to mention. Before his appointment as Acting Corps Marshal, the Deputy Corps Marshal was in charge of Finance and Accounts Department at the national headquarters Abuja.

The Acting Corps Marshal holds a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) (2006) and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting (1984) from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kaduna State.

His professional qualifications include but not limited to the following;

Certified National Accountant 2010

Certified Public Accountant 2018

DCM Dauda Aliyu Biu also attended several courses both within and outside the country amongst which are;

International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference Chicago, USA (2019)

World Conference of Accountants Sydney, Australia (2018)

California Highway Patrol Academy Sacramento, USA (2016)

Transport Research Board meeting Washington DC, USA (2014)

Diamond School of Protocol and Etiquette Emotional Intelligence (2013)

International Financial Reporting Standards SWAT Valley United Kingdom (2012) and of course,

Performance Management Beyond the Balanced Scorecard Cranfield University, United Kingdom (2013).

Within the country, the newly appointed Acting Corps Marshal attended the Guards Brigade, the Nigerian Army Special Arms Bearing Training for Senior FRSC Officer (2013) and

Flitch Institute of Directors Effective Governance Workshop Lagos, Nigeria

Guards Brigade (2012) among others.

More so, the seasoned and experienced senior officer is a member of a number of professional bodies among which include;

International Association of Police (IACP), Association of National Accountants Ireland (CPA), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and Transport Research Board USA.

Others are; Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Army Resource Centre (NARC) etc.

He is happily married with children.