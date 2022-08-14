Ebonyi state poised to train 300 Youths on Leadership skills

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state government has organised a Leadership programme for 300 youths in the state.

Barr. Orji Uchenna Commissioner for information and state Orientation, disclosed this shortly after Ebonyi State Executive Council meeting at centenary city Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

Barr. Orji stated that the training will last for a month, while the areas of coverage shall be leadership, Ethics, Self reliance, Entrepreneurship etc.

“Exco approved the implementation of a Leadership programme for the future leaders in Ebonyi state.

“Under this training programme, 300 youths of Ebonyi state shall be given intensive leadership training for one month, and the areas of coverage shall be leadership, Ethics, Self reliance, Entrepreneurship etc.”

Orji further added, "This programme is going to be a legacy programme for the future leaders of Ebonyi state.