Army begins combat training in C/River

The 82 Division, Nigerian Army has appealed for calmness from the residents of Ogoja and environs in Cross River as troops begin unusual movements during its Combat Company Orienteering Competition on Monday.

This is contained in a statement in Calabar on Friday, by Lt.-Col Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division headquarters.

Abdullahi explained that the competition was part of the Army’s training for the year, and was aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of troops under competitive atmosphere.

He therefore appealed for calmness from the residents who would see unusual movement of troops within the area.

According to him, it is also targeted at leadership development of junior commanders.

“Consequently, residents of Ogoja, Okuku, Emaje, Akwuniyi, Bakwara, Abua cheche and Apakpa shibori in Ogoja and Yala Local Government Area of Cross River will witness increased movement of troops for the exercise.

“We therefore advise them not to panic but to remain calm and go about their normal activities peacefully.”

The Army spokesperson also disclosed that the competiton would last for five days.

NAN reports that the 82 division covers the South East and South South region of the country with its headquarters in Enugu State.