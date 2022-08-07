2023:Ebonyi YPP elects Engr Opoke as Gubernatorial Candidate

Advertisement

From: Peter Moses- Abakaliki

The former Gubernatorial Aspirant of People’s Democratic Party PDP, Engr Sunday Opoke has emerged the Governorship Candidate of Young People’s Party YPP for 2023 general election.

The Election was conducted for the purpose of substitution in accordance with the new Electoral Law.

The YPP National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ogbeola Olawale Martins Stated this while announcing Mr Opoke the winner of the substituted election at the party Secretariat in Abakaliki the State Capital.

Ogbeola said the election was hitch free “in accordance with the guidelines of the new Electoral Law, it stipulates that every political party must organise Primary Elections and that is what we have just done”

“A total number of 26 delegates, two from each of the 13 Local Government Area of the State.

He said the election was free and fair and advised other parties to emulate from their peaceful nature of doing Election.

The YPP flag bearer, Engr Sunday Opoke express joy over his emergence as the party’s candidate come 2023 general election.

“We are going to prove the point that we can turn Ebonyi to a place of wealth Creation, learning and earning because as our youths are learning, they will earn”

“In Ebonyi, there will be genuine employment, and we are going to make our Youths productive because if we fail to have productive youth today, we will have unproductive old men tomorrow

He thanked the Journalists, Security operatives, The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for coming to witness the poll.

Mr Opoke’s running mate, Mr Ogbonnaya Sunday solicited for the support of Ebonyi People as everyone in the State will enjoy the Government if they are elected into power.

The State YPP Chairman, Mr Stanley Oyibe said the election is an example of how every other Elections should be in Nigeria.

“It was free, fair and credible”. He added.

Oyibe used the opportunity to urge the YPP’s National leadership to assist them to secure ward offices across the 171 wards in Ebonyi State and also to finish the ongoing works at the State Secretariat.

He thanked everyone who has done everything possible to ensure the success of the election.

The YPP Chairman of Ebonyi Central Zone, Mr Sunday Nwonu encouraged everyone to map out a campaign strategies that can aid the to achieve victory in the forthcoming General Election.

The highlights of the Election was the presentation of Certificate of Return to the Party’s Gubernatorial Candidate Mr Opoke.