Uzodimma approves appointment of Nkemakolam as ENTRACO GM

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has approved the appointment of Eng. Nzewodo Franklin Nkemakolam as the new General Manager of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO).

Nkemakolam’s appointment takes immediate effect.

In appointing him into the office, Governor Uzodimma took into consideration Nkemakolam’s training as an engineer and the track record of performance in the places he had worked and urged him to bring to bear in his new office the same commitment and industry he is noted for.

More importantly, the Governor urges him to make an enduring mark at ENTRACO so that posterity will be kind to him.

Nkemakolam hails from Amawon, a village in Owerri Municipal Council.