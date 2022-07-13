Many Feared Dead as Another Building Collapses in Lagos

Advertisement

Many people were early hours of Wednesday feared dead after a building in the Onipanu area of Lagos State reportedly collapsed.

The affected building is said to be at Oke Arin street, off Shyllon Ilupeju.

The incident reportedly happened at about 1.07 am on Wednesday.

A source in the area who craves anonymity confirmed the incident, adding that the building is around the rail line in the area.

“Yes, a building collapsed at the Oju Irin (rail line) area during the early hours of today,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, said the structure was an abandoned two-storey building that collapsed to ground zero.

According to LASEMA, investigation revealed that the incident occurred at about 12:45am due to the aging of the structure.

“Fortunately, no loss of life. However, one adult male sustained minor injury and has been taken to hospital.

“The affected building has been cordoned off in order to prevent any threat,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday