Highly estimated electricity bills: Anambra community threaten mass revolution against EEDC

By CHUKS EKE

Concerned residents and landlords in Okpoko community, Ogbaru local government area, Anambra state have threatened to embark on mass revolution against the management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC over what they termed as deliberate estimated astronomical billings of consumers in the area.

Over 1,000 residents of the community who gathered in an emergency meeting yesterday at Onitsha Holiday Resort also accused EEDC of collecting payments for services not rendered running into billions of naira.

Secretary of the Concerned Residents and Landlords of Okpoko, Obumneke Ohiagu said they have itemised an eight point agenda detailing all the exploitative actions of the EEDC against consumers in the area while several letters written to the management to address the issues failed.

He said the Concerned Residents and Landlords of Okpoko was formed as a child of necessity to act as a pressure group over various acts of negligence, intimidation and pauperization of the residents thickly populated by low income earners.

Ohiagu regretted that their interim Chairman in the pressure group, Chief Christian Achionye died in mysterious circumstances few days ago after much pressure by the Okpoko town union leadership in connivance with EEDC who instigated their arrest, detention and subsequent arraignment in court because of their struggle to liberate the Okpoko people from long years of suffering.

Also speaking, another stakeholder, Macsam Aballa said Okpoko is sitting presently on the keg of gunpowder unless government wades in to address the growing discontent in the area.

He called for the intervention of Gov, Soludo even as the bulk of the residents have passed a vote of no confidence on the President General of the Okpoko Development Union, Chief Francis Enemuo.

When contacted, EEDC Head of Public Communications, Emeka Ezeh advised the residents to channel their grievances to the appropriate channel for required attention.

He said the company has its billing methodology based on energy supplied and will not go out of its way to exploit their customers.

President General of Okpoko Development Union, Chief Francis Enemuo said the Concerned Residents and Landlords is unknown to the Union since they carry out their activities without recourse to the union.