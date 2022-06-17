We Have Arrested 4 Suspected Killers of Anambra Lawmaker —Soludo

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has confirmed the arrest of four suspects involved in the kidnapping and the beheading of Anambra Lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, and his aide, Mr. Cyril Chiegboka.

Governor Soludo made the revelation during a condolence visit to the family of the aide to the beheaded lawmaker, Mr. Chiegboka, who was also murdered by the abductors.

Speaking at the burial mass, which held at Paul’s Outstation, Isuofia, in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, and which was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Okpalaeke; the Governor frowned at the activities of the criminal elements in the state, whom, he revealed, are sworn to gods who demand blood sacrifices.

He, however, assured that their stories and activities would soon be a thing of the past in the state, as his administration and security agencies in the state are fully out to flush them out, the testimonies of which already abound.

He condoled with the family and relatives of the deceased, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Earlier in his homily, Bishop Okpalaeke declared that God will Himself will judge the perpetrators of such evil and abominable act, as He is a living and just God, irrespective of what situations say.

He described the Late Chiegboka as a man who was committed to many causes that advance humanity, calling on people to endeavour to get involved in things that will benefit God and society.

Speaking, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo described late Mr Chiegboka as a humble and hardworking gentleman, who pursued his dream with honesty and resilience; and described his death and that of the Lawmaker as one that resonates shock and tears.

The leadership and members of the Youths Earnestly Support Soludo (YESS), formerly known as Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), were also at the burial to pay their last respect to Mr. Chiegboka, who was also a member of the group and its Coordinator in Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Convener of YESS and Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr. Nelson Omenugha condoled with the deceased family, church and community for such an untimely loss, which, he said, was also severely felt by the group. He further assured of the group’s support to the young family, even as he prayed for the peaceful repose of the Chiegboka’s soul in the bosom of the Lord.

Recall that late Mr. Chiegboka, who was also the Campaign Director to late Hon. Okoye, was kidnapped alongside with him in May this year, one week after which their dead bodies were seen, dumped at different parts locations in the state by their abductors.