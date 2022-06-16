Finally, IPoB Releases Names of Those Behind Insecurity in the South-east

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) has finally revealed the identities of those behind killings, kidnappings, and other forms of insecurity in different states of the south-east.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful disclosed this in a statement to newsmen, in which he also revealed the sponsors of the perpetrators of those criminal acts.

The statement reads in full: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU wish to reiterate once again that IPOB has never been part or behind the ongoing insecurity and criminalities in our dear region and against our people for whose security and safety the ESN was established.

“IPOB formed and inaugurated ESN to checkmate fulani terrorists activities in the region and would never get involved in such evil and wicked acts as kidnapping for Ransom.

“We are working towards exposing to the public those behind the ongoing criminalities in Anambra State, Enugu State and Imo State.

Those behind this devilish activities are neither IPOB nor ESN members as always unfortunately “alleged” and we cannot allow them to succeed in our land.

“In Abia State particularly a certain Nkechi Kalu and her gang of about 8 kidnap gang operating between Abia state and Igweocha Rivers State are not IPOB members, they and their activities should not be associated with “IPOB Family” membership.

“In Enugu State, certain group of criminal elements turned themselves as enemies of the people, the names of their gang leaders are as follows; Chocho and mazi Ejiofor are not IPOB members and anybody associating with them is a confirmed criminal. The above named persons who were formerly IPOB members were expelled as a result of indiscipline and insubordination which is not tolerated by IPOB leadership.

“These men and women neither represent the cherished values for which IPOB is known for nor do they have any mandate to represent, transact, discuss, operate, enter into any binding agreement for and on behalf of IPOB/ ESN.

“In Anambra State, our painstaking investigation revealed the Kidnapping syndicates gang leaders as Mazi Chijioke Aloy Emechie (pastor), Uchenna Nnadi, Nwamamiwater, Michael, Sapele Water and Mark Okpulor. These men are also not members of IPOB and do not represent the cherished values of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“It is evidently certain that the above mentioned persons were masterminds of kidnappings in and around Nnewi North LGA, Nnewi South, Ekwulobia Aguata and other places in Anambra State, anybody that comes across them should treat them as criminal that they are.

“The above mentioned people who recently joined IPOB came with very dubious and criminal intents. However our well tested and trusted guiding principles exposed their ulterior intent and motive and unworthy of being part of the noble IPOB family and were therefore expelled to avoid contamination with disciplined members of IPOB.

“The public should note that the above named persons were sponsored by the Nigeria Government and its compromised security agencies particularly DSS and Army personnel to join IPOB ESN when our leader Mazi Nnamdi kanu called for massive resignation of Biafrans from the Nigerian Security forces and join the ESN to protect their motherland against marauding Fulani terrorist Herdsmen.

“We have fought so hard and will continue to expose and dislodged these agents in our midst and in our land. Of note is that some of these vermins fluently speak Igbo language, dress as Igbo man but they are fulani and their main target was to destroy IPOB and ESN members and destroy Biafraland. However we promise them that they will regret their actions soon as we are ever determined to expose and confront them.

“Once again these Criminals in different states in Biafraland are: In Anambra State are Mazi Chijioke Aloy Emechie (pastor) Uchenna Nnadi, Nwamamiwater, Michael, Sapele Water, and Mark Okpulor. These people are disturbing and kidnapping our people in Anambra State and must not be allowed to associate with IPOB activities. The leadership hereby direct all IPOB members to take note and never to have any dealings with them.

“Abia State, operating from Abia State to Igweocha Rivers State are Madam Nkechi Kalu and her Eight man gang of kidnappers. They are neither IPOB members nor ESN operatives and anybody who see them must bring them down.

“Criminals operating in Enugu State include Mazi Ejiofor and Mazi Chocho anybody associating with these people are regarded as also criminal and not IPOB members.

“These people are declared wanted by IPOB leadership and ESN operatives, anyone that sees them or knows their whereabout should report to IPOB leadership.”