Unknown Gunmen Write Anambra Monarchs, PGs’, Others, Threaten Beheading

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Unknown Gunmen have written a letter of warning and threat to the traditional rulers, presidents-general, community chairmen, community vigilante and some other persons in Anambra State, threatening to behead anyone who gets involved in picking, harassing or sabotaging any youth of Anambra state and the rest of Biafran Land.

Duly signed by One-Man-Squad Commander, the letter, which was also pasted as posters was reportedly cited on Thursday at some strategic locations in the commercial city of Nnewi.

All written in capital letters, the letter reads:

“WARNING! WARNING! WARNING!

“WE THE UNKNOWN GUNMEN HAVE REACHED THE CONSENSUS

AND WANT TO BRING TO THE NOTICE OF THE FOLLOWING:

1. THE IGWES’

2. ALL THE PRESIDENT GENERALS (Pgs)

3. ALL THE COMMUNITY CHAIRMEN

4. CHIEF SECURITY OFFICERSS

5. ALL THE COMMUNITY SECURITIES (VIGILANTE)

6. ALL THE COMMUNITY POLICING

7. NIGERIA POLICE FORCE (NPF)

8. ALL THE MILITARY OPERATIVES

9. EBUBEAGU SECURITY NETWORK

10. ALL THE LANDLORDS AND LANDLADIES

11. ALL THE MARKET CHAIRMEN

12. ALL THE VARIOUS TASKFORCE (AGBORO)

THAT IF ANY OF THESE GROUPS MENTIONED ABOVE VENTURES

TO PICK, HARASS OR SABOTAGE ANY YOUTH OF ANAMBRA

STATE AND THE REST OF BIAFRA LAND, SHOULD WITHOUT

DOUBT BE BEHEADED. YOU ARE SERIOUSLY WARNED!

“2. WE ALSO SHOULD NOT WARN ANY INDIVIDUALS, ESPECIALLY

THOSE COMPANIES AND INDIVIDUALS WHO FEEL WE ARE JOKING

BY NOT COMPLYING WITH THE SIT-AT-HOME ORDER, RATHER

THEY GO ABOUT THEIR BUSINESSES, RATHER WE, URGE THEM

TO CONTINUE WITH THEIR DISOBEDIENCE UNTIL THEY FACE

THE DESIRED CONSEQUENCES THAT ARE COMING VERY SOON.

“3. WE WANT TO REAFIRM THAT NO SECURTY AGENCIES OF ANY

KIND SHOULD BEAR ARMS FOR ANY REASON, IF FOUND WITH ANY,

SHOULD FACE OUR BATTLE. TO BEFORE WARNED IS TO BEFORE ARMED

SIGNED:

ONE-MAN-SQUAD COMMANDER.”

Attached also is a sample of the said letter.