In Anambra, Man Kills 3-yr-old Child After Brief Argument with His Father

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old man, identified as Onwele Anayo, for killing a 3-year-old boy after a brief argument with his father.

According to a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the incident happened on Thursday, June 16, at the Hillview Estate, Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspect, Anayo, visited the father of the victim yesterday and spent the night in their house, only to kill the little boy in the early hours of today by hitting him severally on the floor.

DSP Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police Operatives have today 16/6/2022 arrested one Mr. Onwele Anayo ‘M’ aged 34 years over the murder of Divine Eze ‘M’ aged 3 year, residing in Hillview Estate, Nkwelle-Ezunaka.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim yesterday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of today 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect. The suspect (Mr. Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor severally. Mr Anayo, carried a knife from the room, pursued the father around the house, threatening to kill him.

“Police operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and investigation is ongoing. Further development will be communicated please.”