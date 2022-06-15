Mid-Night fire outbreaks  destroyed properties worth millions, 42 shops in ATBU Bauchi 

Some shop owners at the Student Center at the Yelwa Campus of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, are counting their losses following a fire incident that destroyed 42 shops on Wednesday.

The shops on block D destroyed were computer business centers, barbing salon and other provision stores.

However, the fire which was allegedly cause by electrical fault many believed that the fire possibly started at about 2am of today (Wednesday).

Our Correspondent who went to the area, reported that multiple sources in the university said that no fire service was available to help save the situation at the time.

A source told our Correspondent that the School’s Fire Service situated close to the main gate of the institution could not salvage because their truck was not in good shape.

He said: “I learnt that when the fire started, they alerted the University fire service but they said that the battery of the truck is faulty. They said they’ve reported to the management for a release of money for it to be fixed or for a new one to be bought but nothing was done.

“They said they kept writing to the management to release money for the purchase of a new battery, but they allegedly said that there was no money.

“They also contacted the Federal Fire Service but they said that they don’t have tyres in their truck, but I cannot verify how true that is. But it’s unfortunate that because of the ineffectiveness of the fire service, this great damage happened. I believe that if there were fire fighters, the fire would have been put out these shops and properties would have been saved.”

A shop owner, Prince Hosea Mathias, said he got a call at about 4am on Wednesday from someone informing him that their shops were on fire.

He said he was informed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, “and I was also told that all efforts to get the fire service to come proved abortive; by the time I got there later in the morning, I discovered that all the shops were burnt down.”

Mr Mathias added that, “I run a computer business center and IT solution. I lost everything I have in my shop, computers, printers, furniture, generator, stationeries, POS machines and a lot of things.

“I graduated in 2016 from the Civil Engineering Department but since I didn’t get any work to do, I decided to start this business, although I’ve been doing this while I was in school in the hostel. So, when I graduated, I expanded the business so I can use it to support myself and people around me.

“I honestly don’t know how I feel about this incident and in fact, I have not even started thinking about it yet. I’m just trying to be strong because I don’t have any other work anywhere, this is all I have which has been destroyed by this fire.”

Another victim, Mr Alfred Joseph, who owns a computer business center said nothing was removed from his shop.

He said that he was called by a friend and was told that his shop was totally burnt down.

“I am not currently in Bauchi, I traveled to Abuja and a friend called me this morning to inform me of the incident. He told me that everything in my shop has been burnt down.

“All my properties including photocopiers, computers, laptop, printers, stationeries, my generator and everything I have in that shop was all destroyed. It’s so unfortunate,” he said.

Mr Joseph said losing a six-year old business is painful, pathetic and heart-breaking.

He said: “Losing a business that I have taken my time to build from the scratch for over six years is actually very painful and heartbreaking.

“If school was on session, l know that this fire outbreak will not happen. But I thank God that I am strong and I believed that God can restore even more what I have lost at the inferno in a very short time.”