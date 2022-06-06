Group vows to stand by Ohuabunwa, backs his vision to save Nigeria

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

A group, the New Nigeria Group , on Saturday, restated its confidence in the Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Pharmacist Sam Ohuabunwa’s vision of building new Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by the Director General of the NNG, Dr. John Kome, the group also commended the gallant performance of Ohuabunwa in the just concluded People’s Democratic presidential primary.

The DG, who recalled that it was only Ohuabunwa who had a policy document on how to confront the four demons of poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity afflicting Nigeria, stressed that members of the group still believe in his vision.

“The statement read, “The New Nigeria Group (NNG) congratulates its convener and PDP presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his gallant performance at the just concluded PDP presidential primaries despite not clinching the ticket to fly the partys flag in the 2023 general elections.

” Mazi Sam has proved to be a bold contender who, in spite of parochial sentiments and pecuniary inducements that pervaded the primaries, was a resonant lone voice for birthing a globally competitive, prosperous, just and secure new Nigeria that will work for all.

“Mazi Sam was the only one who presented a policy document on how to confront the four demons of poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity afflicting Nigeria, in order to permanently change the countrys narrative of forever developing and never becoming developed, of forever being a potentially great nation and never becoming truly great.

“Members of the group still believe in the vision and mission of Mazi Sam and will continue to stand by him until that vision to make Nigeria a truly united, first-world country becomes a reality. Mazi Sam is a man of vision, competence, character and courage that Nigeria needs now.”

The New Nigeria Group is a new political progressive movement convened and led by Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa with like-minded members spread across Nigeria and other parts of the world.

It was founded on four cardinal policy pillars of prosperity, security, justice and integrity towards enthroning a new Nigeria that will work for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion, region, social class, gender or other persuasions.