EBSU holds 24th matriculation …VC urges matriculants to be focused

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

As Ebonyi State University (EBSU) celebrates her 24th matriculation in the 2021/2022 Academic year, the VC urge the students to be focused in their studies.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki (EBSU) Dr Chigozie Ogbu gave the advice Saturday 4th, June at Abakaliki during the Matriculation ceremony.

During the event

over 5,000 students wearing their matriculation gowns from different faculties marched with enthusiasm to the venue of the ceremony amidst the cheering crowd.

During his address the VC Dr Chigozie Ogbu welcomed the matriculating students while reminding them of their mission into the institution which is to develop their intellect and character so as to become useful to the society.

“I want to ask you whether you’ve thought of why you’re coming here. And that’s a question you must always ask yourselves.

“It will propel you to do the things that you’ve come here to do. Your parents/ guidance have given you the opportunity to develop yourself to be useful to society.

“The purpose of your been here is no other than to develop your intellect and your character. So that you can become a very useful citizen to the society and to the world at large. Don’t ever loose focus of that mission.(he said)

Speaking further he assured “The university has all the opportunities provided for you. It is for you to utilize it to develop yourself.

“The major task of the university is to develop young talents and to develop your character. Once you achieve that, everything else will be added unto you.” (he added)

Other personalities at the occasion were the Deputy Vice Chancellors (Admin & Academic), Register, University librarian, Bursar, Dean of faculties, all dressed in their full regalia and parents/ guardians of the Matriculants.