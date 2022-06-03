Court restrains Banks, others from tampering with salaries of Imo workers

Advertisement

A High Court sitting in Owerri, has restrained five commercial banks from tampering with the salaries, pensions and gratuities of Imo workers pending the determination of a suit before it.

The banks affected by the order are Zenith, Access, UBA, Union and First Bank.

Justice M. E. Nwagboso, the presiding Judge, said the order followed an exparte motion filed by the Attorney General of Imo State against the affected institutions and individuals.

Justice Nwagboso ruled that the defendants are restrained from “paying out or transferring out any funds from the account of Imo State government or from the federal account allocation committee or any other funds housing the salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities of pensioners without the express mandate of the plaintiff who is the Attorney General of the State.”

Justice Nwagboso later adjourned the matter to June 12, 2022 for further hearing.