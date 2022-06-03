3 shot dead as Police invade alleged ESN hideout in Ebonyi

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

At least 3 persons have been shot during a sporadic gunfire battle between security operatives and some hoodlums at the ESN camp, Isu Ocha LGA Ebonyi state.

This was made known in a press release Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Ebonyi, SP Chris Chibuike Anyanwu.

The press release reads;

“A joint operation of the Ebonyi State Police Command Tactical Operation Teams, the Military and DSS embarked on an operation this day, 31/05/2022 to dislodge criminals hibernating at the main camp of Eastern Security Network (ESN) within Onicha Isu LGA of Ebonyi State.

“This was sequel to an attack on a Police patrol team yesterday evening during which a Police officer was murdered in cold blood by the hoodlums.

“Based on intelligence at the Police Command’s disposal, the hoodlums were trailed to a camp at Isu Onicha.

The report further stated that the combined security forces were ambushed by the hoodlums, while surveying the one – way route into the camp. The hoodlums rained sporadic bullet shots in their direction.

In a swift and spontaneous response, the joint team engaged the hoodlums in a counter- firing which lasted over 30minutes and neutralized them. As a result some of the hoodlums with bullet wounds escaped in different directions. While searching the bush the team recovered two AK rifles with a few rounds of ammunition and three corpses of the assailants.

The team further discovered the hideout of the hoodlums and after a thorough ransacking, recovered more exhibits.

The items recovered after the operation include;

One AK-49 rifle breech number 1984-AM1196, One

AK-47 rifle breech number 1971-DF2726, One AR rifle with illegible breech number, One hundred and forty- seven (147) rounds of AR ammunition, Thirty-eight (38) rounds of AK-47 ammunition, One locally fabricated double barrel pistol, two walkie-talkie sets and their chargers, Two charm- like substances, one hospital card, one Diamond bank ATM card, Two National ID cards, One Techno phone battery, and other incriminating items.

According to the PPRO, the fatally wounded criminals were confirmed dead at the hospital, while efforts are on to apprehend the fleeing criminals.

He however implored members of the public to assist the Police with relevant information about the activities of the criminals and their hideouts, while assuring utmost protection of such individuals’ identity.