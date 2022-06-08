2023: I’ll beat Ezenwankwo, others hands down – Eze, APGA rep candidate

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Sir Eric Kanaya Eze, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for Orumba North and South federal constituency of Anambra state has expressed optimism that he would beat the candidates of other political parties hands down to become the member representing Orumba North/South federal constituency in 2023.

Eze who spoke shortly after he defeated Arc. Mike Okonkwo who served under the immediate past Governor Willie Obiano as Commissioner for Environment and later as Commissioner for Housing in the recently concluded APGA primaries, said having scaled through this stage, his focus at the moment is to beat his rivals from other political parties.

Eze who scored 36 votes to defeat his rivals,.Okonkwo, Promise Nnanyelugo Ike, Thankgod Ibeh and.David Ndubuisi Ewenike who scored 30, 23, 14 and 5 votes respectively at the primaries, identified his major rival as Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo who is now the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the same Orumba North/South federal constituency.

Hon. Ezenwankwo had won the national Assembly election in 2019 under APGA platform but when he failed to secure APGA ticket to contest the 2021Anambra governorship election, he decamped to All Progressives Congress, APC and when he discovered that he might not retain his national Assembly seat under APC, he cross carpeted to PDP few days to the recent primaries conducted by various political parties and picked the party’s ticket.

But not minding Ezenwankwo’s political heavyweight and power of incumbency, Eze maintained that he would beat other party’s candidates and wrestle the Orumba north/south constituency seat from Ezenwankwo, for what he termed quality and effective representation of the constituency in the green chamber.

He reiterated his determination to join hands with Governor Chukwuma Soludo in bringing uncommon transformation to his constituency in particular and Anambra state in general.

According to Eze, “in the first place, I joined this race because of the love I have for the people of my constituency and my target is to rescue them from poor representation at the federal level and since over the years, my people have reciprocated by demonstrating their true love to me”.

” Therefore, as soon as I get to the green chamber, I will contribute developmentally, legislatively and economically to the welfare, wellbeing and prosperity of my people in all the19 political wards of Orumba North local government area and 18 political wards of Crumba south local government area which comprise what we have today as Orumba north/south federal constituency”.