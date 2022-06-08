Its a pity Britain introduced Christianity to Southerners, handed over power to Moslem northerners – Bishop Udeh 

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A fiery cleric in Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has lamented that the recent killing of the 200 level student of Shagari College of Education in Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, and the most recent killing of many worshippers inside a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, have justified the current agitation by majority of Ndigbo to have Biafra separated from Nigeria because of serious different religious, ethnic and political ideologies between the north and the south.

Bishop Udeh speaking as the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State described the killers of the College student as the most barbaric and animalistic human beings who he said were only qualified to belong to wildlife.

He blamed the British Government which colonized Nigeria for allowing, according to him, two incompatible entities widely separated by religion and orientation to belong to one nation.

He said that the killers of Deborah were supposed to die by firing squad along with the Islamic leaders who he noted supported the dastardly act.

He said that the British Government introduced Christianity to the people of the Southern Nigeria especially the South East only to hand over power to the Moslems of the North.

“Since 1967 we have been agitating for freedom but Britain always gives us the impression that one Nigeria is our best bet to no avail. I wish Russia under Putin will one day attack Britain and sack them and their country will become an Islamic nation.

“If America, Britain and the entire world do not rise against this killing of an innocent student just because of being a Christian, God will raise a disease deadlier than Covid-19 which will consume those countries that are supposed to act but keep quiet. The disease will consume all the world powers.

“The world powers must divide Nigeria now or face the wrath of the God I worship. A secret agreement has been signed with the UN officials to enable them engage in oil exploration in our land. They think we don’t know about that. And we also know that one of the world powers supplies weapons to Fulani terrorists, ” he alleged.

The Bishop said that a third world war was in the making which would consume the authorities that had refused to help conduct referendum in Biafra land to facilitate the actualization of Biafra.

He said that the Igbo elites who had refused to join in the agitation for Biafra would soon be attacked by a strange disease that would defy medical solution. He mocked the elites whose efforts to produce a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction had begun to hit the rock, according to him.

In his analysis of party politics, he said: “How can an Igboman become a President when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants to buy the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) while Bola Tinubu is doing the same thing to the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been revealed to me in the spiritual realm that on the day of party nomination and primary there will be heaps of dollars in some rooms for distribution. That will be used to win the election in favour of a Northerner in 2023.

The Bishop alleged that some Moslem countries across the world had come together to support an Islamic candidate. He said that dollars would be shared the way they had never been shared before for an election.

“The Islamic world doesn’t want any Christian to smell that seat again even as a Vice President. Christians in Nigeria should boycott the coming Presidential election. Mr Peter Obi is good but no one will give him the ticket. Let us channel our energy to actualization of Biafra, ” he said.

He called for immediate release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He said he saw a lot of blood of innocent Igbo flowing on the streets because of continued detention of the IPOB leader, adding that Igbo were targeted to be exterminated.

“Why are they bombing the South East. They intend to kill half of Biafra population before granting them freedom. But Britain and America see these things and keep quiet, ” he decried.

The Bishop said that the Federal Government should rather dissipate energy in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and jihaddists who he described as all Fulani products.

He lamented the rate at which the APC aspirants were throwing money about, paying N100 million for nomination forms, sharing brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs). The cleric noted that all these were happening when the ruling party claimed it was fighting corruption in Nigeria. He described the APC government as the most corrupt.