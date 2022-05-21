Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has taken a bold step to construct a befitting and magnificent Government House and Governor’s Lodge in the state.

The move is coming after about 31 years of the state without a befitting Government House and Governor’s Lodge like ones seen in some other states.

Governor Soludo, while presenting the revised 2022 budget of the state to State House of Assembly on Thursday recalled that Anambra will celebrate its 31st anniversary as a State but without a proper Government House and a Governor’s Lodge.

He also noted that the state is possibly the only state with such record of not having a proper Government House and a Governor’s Lodge.

He also revealed that his administration has budgeted to break the record and correct that, to ensure the efficiency of government operations.

He said: “On August 27 this year, Anambra State will celebrate its 31st anniversary as a State but without a proper Government House and a Governor’s Lodge—possibly the only State with such a record. We have budgeted to correct this, to ensure the efficiency of government operations. We have also budgeted to continue the work-in-progress in our international cargo airport.”

Recall that the All Progressives Congress in Anambra State had earlier advised Governor Soludo to build the State Government House, saying that his predecessor, Willie Obiano, failed to do so.

The party also urged that Soludo must, in any way, not fail to give Anambra State a befitting Government House by March 17, 2025, which is the next swearing-in.

Recall also that it was Navy Captain Joseph Abulu who, during his Military Regime (between August 27, 1991 – December 1991), acquired erected structures and premises housing the then Anambra State College of Education, Awka, as a temporary Government Administrative Office.

The Military Government also converted the structure at the old government station, Awka (now Amawbia), which was originally meant for the Chief Judges quarters, to temporary Governor’s Lodge.