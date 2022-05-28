One kill,four injures, five houses burnt In fresh Bauchi violence

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

One person have been killed, four sustained injuries, five houses burnt In a clash rival youths in Yelwa area a suburb of Bauchi Metropolis as Police take over the place and restore law and order.

Some residents of the area flee their houses to house of friends for fear of the unknown.

Police spokesman SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil confirmed the incident ,Appeal for calm and explained that normalcy was restored in the affected area.

In his account of the incident Wakil said “On 27/05/2022 at about 10:pm, there was a distress call of skirmishes at Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan kusu.

He said” Preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbances emanate following a rivalry amongst the youths of anguwan taya, and yalwan tsakani which extended to other parts of yelwa. As a result, five houses were set ablaze, four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and one was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Police Spokesman, said “police operatives comprising Tactical teams, Mobile Police Force, Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and Quick intervention Unit(QIU) swiftly responded to the distress and brought the situation under control. Visibility Patrols are still ongoing to maintain peace and prevent further Umar Mamman Sanda ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly acts to justice.

The CP appeals to the public for calm and to go about their lawful business as normalcy had since been restored in the affected area.