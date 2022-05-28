Eket Federal Constituency: Eyiboh emerges APC candidate

Advertisement

The former spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh has emerged the winner of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries for Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno federal constituency.

Eyiboh, polled 180 votes out of 215 total votes, made up of 55 votes from Eket, 50 votes from Ibeno, Onna 60 votes and Esit Eket 50 votes from the accredited adhoc delegates from the four local government areas.

Eseme Eyiboh, the Dean of a pro-transparency and good governance advocacy group known as The Initiatives, polled 180 votes to beat two other aspirants, Hon. Kingsley Edoho and Rt.Hon. Aniekan Akpan who scored 15 votes and 20 votes respectively.

Eket/Onna/Esit Eket/Ibeno federal constituency is an oil-rich federal constituency in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking with our correspondent after his declaration, Eyiboh expressed gratitude to all the delegates for their show of patriotism and sense of community development, saying since he has been living with his constituents, and that his feeling for service and community advancement cannot be different.

The former House of Representatives, however, called on other aspirants to come together and redouble efforts in community integration, noting that when elected, he is going to represent all the local government areas in the federal constituency effectively and equally irrespective of political affiliations.