Ekwunife, Uba, Oduah Win Anambra PDP Primaries Amid Heavy Gunshots

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a commotional exercise yesterday in Anambra State, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held her primary elections in the state, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The elections, which held in Awka, Anambra State capital, was greeted with first round of early gunshots at about 12.47pm, following a crisis that erupted at the venue of the election, which was also the venue for the primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, thàt held that same day.

Shortly after that, fight erupted between some groups of bouncers and few suspected thugs, which forced the Police to fire some more gunshots into the air to disperse the crowd.

This brewed and entrenched a short period of calmness, while voting started going smoothly, starting with the Senatorial primary elections, followed by Federal Constituencies primary elections, and lastly, State House of Assembly primaries.

This peace and calmness endured till after the voting exercise and the announcements of the senatorial election results, federal constituencies election results and some of the house of Assembly election results; during which a group of over 40 bouncers stormed the field where the results were being announced, and rounded up the area, with hands tightly hooked to each other.

The electoral officers tried everything possible to command the bouncers to leave the premises, retreat and go behind the canopies, as they were told that their services were not required at the place at the moment. These commands and temporary suspension of the result announcements only succeeded in making the bouncers retreat a little backward into the canopies.

The situation and the entire arena, however, changed, when the bouncers reconverged once more and chained up the ballot boxs and the electoral officials with their hands. Shortly after that, the arena was charged up with commotional brawl and brouhaha, as three hefty men unexpectedly stormed and grabbed some of the ballot boxes and the results sheets. This time, both plastic chairs and other weapons were flying up in the air, as slashes, punches, and slaps were also heard all round at the tumultuous scene, while noise also started oozing out from different angles.

As this was going on, there became sporadic gunshots all over the venue, while people scampered and lied flat on bare ground to keep their heads safe from bullets. Some party delegates were seen hiding behind the flowers, in the generator house, and in the gateman’s office, including some top party officials who could not be whisked away like others. Some of the delegates and party stalwarts also went home from their hiding places.

The gunshots, which were professionally fired by police were aimed at dispersing the crowd, while the thugs, bouncers and other security agencies were seen digging it hard at the scene.

The result announcements could not continue until when calmness was eventually restored minutes later, and every where cleared, while three hefty men were seen seated on the grass and surrounded by armed Policemen. They were said to be among the thugs that snatched and attempted to escape with the ballot boxes and result sheets. It was gathered that police and other security agencies succeeded in overpowering apprehending them. Few gunshots were also heard from distance, outside the premises, while some of the bouncers were also seen fighting rough outside the gate, as some fear-gripped delegates sneaked out en masse with two hands up.

The remaining results for the remaining constituencies were announced amind tight security.

Following the results of the Friday election, Chief Chris Uba, Senator Stella Oduah, and Senator Uche Ekwunife emerged the flagbearers of the party for Anambra South, Anambra North, and Anambra Central senatorial zones respectively.

In their separate acceptance speeches, the flagbearers of the senatorial zones, state and federal constituencies, appreciated the party’s leadership and delegates for the election and promised quality representations to their various constituencies and senatorial zones.