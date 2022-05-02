Advertisement

The Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has called on the Julius Berger Construction Company handling the Second Niger Bridge to open up Obosi end of the bridge to reduce the suffering of users of Onitsha-Owerri road.

The group in a statement this weekend Onitsha said the company closed the Obosi Bridge bye pass end and diverted the traffic to one side for almost two months which has caused traffic grid lock on the road and untold hardship to the people.

In the statement signed by Dede Uzor A Uzor, the group Grand Patron said the company has failed to live up to the their contractual agreement in the handling of the second Niger Bridge.

NUF said the bye pass was closed apparently to allow them carry out their construction work but unfortunately, for the past two months,no work was being done on that road.

They said Julius Berger first gave December 2021 as the completion date of the bridge, then shifted it to February 2022 .

At other time, said NUF, they shifted the completion date to April 2022, now they have moved the goal post to October 2022.

Describing the continuous adjustment of completion date as a sign of unseriousness on the part the company , NUf asked Federal Government to put pressure on Julius Berger to complete the project once and for all on or before October this year for the overall interest of the generality of the people of NIgeria.

The group also asked the Federal Government to ensure that the company is funded as and when due to avoid some hitches on their part so as to meet the latest deadline. Grand Patron Dede Uzor cautioned.