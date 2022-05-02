Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has advised Muslims to apply the lessons of the Ramadan towards solving personal, communal and national problems with the aim of deepening personal discipline, family values, love of one another, national unity and above all, our personal relationship with Allah.

Governor Bala gave the advice in his message to the people of the state on the occasion of eidek fitr celebration to mark the end of Ramadan fasting , He said”We must work hard at deepening the values of tolerance, love and peaceful co-existence and never take the relative peace we enjoy in Bauchi State or Allah’s mercies for granted”

Governor Bala told politicians to “Lower the temperature of politics that is ravaging the country and deepening its historical fault-lines. Let us be inebriated by the Eid El Fitr spirit, to see politics as service to God and humanity, and not as a winner-takes-all battle or a do-or-die affair, for personal conquest or narrow group interest. We must play the game by the rules, either as contestants or in support of our proffered candidates. To this end, I call on all political parties and contestants of various elective offices, to prevail on their supporters to be of good conduct in the course of their campaigns.”

“Guarantee a free and fair elections, under the Constitution, where the will of the people prevail and through which credible candidates, with track records of performance, are elected to pull the country back from the brink and restore the confidence of the people in Government”.

He said “The unfortunate communal crisis that erupted in Gudun Hausawa community of Bauchi State which led to the loss of lives and destruction of property goes to remind us that, despite the sustained effort of the State Government to ensure peace and the security of lives and property, there are still miscreants among us who are hell bent on causing confusion and disorder. Such people do not represent who we are. I would therefore like to reiterate the resolve of the State Government, to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the mayhem, some of whom have been arrested by the security Agencies. I have also directed the security Agencies to dig into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and to act, to forestall a recurrence not only at Gudun Hausawa but across all the communities in the State”

Governor Bala said “As a Government, we will not relent in our drive to ensure continuous peaceful coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the State. I appeal for your continued understanding, cooperation and support towards the realization of this noble objective”.

He thanks and praises to Almighty Allah (SWT), for seeing us through the holy month of Ramadan during which all Muslim Ummah across the world observed the obligatory fast at the end of which we are today celebrating the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.”

The governor congratulated the Muslim Umma on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. Coming after a highly demanding fast, amidst grueling and unprecedented socio-economic, political and security challenges besetting our dear nation, this year’s Eid is therefore highly significant.

He said “the Eid should be marked by the usual fanfare and merriment, the more enduring positive impact should be demonstrated in our utterances and actions; in the way we relate with Allah (SWT), our fellow Muslim Umma, adherents of other faith systems and our willingness to emulate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH ) by sacrificing for others, particularly the less privileged in our society,Emerging from this worthy spiritual exercise, I enjoin you, more than ever before, to apply the lessons of the Ramadan towards solving personal, communal and national problems with the aim of deepening personal discipline, family values, love of one another, national unity and above all, our personal relationship with Allah.”

Governor Bala said” the rigorous self-denial, religious teachings and piety of the Ramadan have armed us with the spiritual weapons of tolerance, forgiveness, love, mutual respect, and the fear of God. With these, we can defeat the cankerworms of hunger, greed, mutual suspicion, insecurity, nepotism, separatist agitations, etc. that put a wedge between our peoples, deepen mutual suspicion, erode confidence in government and threaten the country’s corporate existence”.

