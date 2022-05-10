Advertisement

The chairman of Abakaliki rice Mill owners Association of Nigeria (ARMOAN), Mr Obeji Linus Nkwuda, has commended the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Umahi on the success of the association’s elections in the State which saw his emergence as chairman, as well as urged his colleagues to come together and work towards moving the industry forward.

It recalls that Governor David Umahi had earlier gave directives for Elections to be conducted at the rice Mill, and set up an electoral committee, which was chaired by Dr Stephen Odo, the State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, following leadership tussle which rocked the industry for years.

Obeji, in a statement sighted by this media, on behalf of other executive members, lauded the governor for ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections, saying it was for the best interest of the Mill owners and the State.

“I, On behalf of the executives elect of the Abakaliki rice mill industries, wish to acknowledge God, and thank His Excellency the governor of Ebonyi state,

“Engr Dr David Nweze Umahi for the successful election that has ushered in elected officials to pilot the affairs of the rice mill.

“His Excellency the Governor has so much distinguished himself among his counterparts, he has made the common man in Abakaliki to feel proud, indeed he has done well.

“And I wish to also mention that His Excellency will show Nigerians his quality leadership style as he has shown in Ebonyi State if elected the President.” Obaji said.

He assured the government of his association’s willingness to be obedient in paying their taxes inline with the State regulations.

The chairman also commended the integrity of the electoral committee chaired by Dr Stephen Odo, describing the election process as being smooth and transparent to the satisfaction of his members.

“Dr Odo has Distinguished himself to be a man of integrity, he has extolled that which no man can do, God has strengthen him to do it.”

He commended Dr ngozi obichukwu, the Special assistant to the governor on SDG and Market development for her continuous support for the association, while calling on his colleagues who had lost in the election to join hands with the new executives to move the industry forward.

“Let us come together and rebuild the Abakaliki rice Mill because it is the face of Ebonyi State, it is our trademark, I enjoined everyone to know that we are all winners in the election and no one is a looser”. it explained.