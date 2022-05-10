Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor and presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has said that if given a chance to lead Nigeria, he will deepen community engagement by managing diversity with prosperity.

Mohammed disclosed this while interacting with stakeholders and delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi and Nassarawa states where he added that as a product of diversity, he will ensure aspiration of Nigerians is actualized by providing good procurement process, in addition to taking responsibilities with humility.

As president, Mohammed said he will be accessible and committed to providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership, nursing new revolutional leaders and ensuring justice and equity in the affairs of the Africa’s most populous state.

Responding, the chairman BoT of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Waleed Jibrin commended the leadership style of Governor Bala Mohammed and described him as an asset to the PDP.

In their separate remarks, stakeholders and delegates of the PDP in the states pledged to support the governor and the Party and called on Nigerians to trust the PDP for a better Nigeria that will be beneficial to the citizens.