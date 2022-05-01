Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Congress Party, APC Al’ameen Sani Muhammad, has said though he is still vibrant but he will make his position known over contest in the 2023 governorship election in the state .

Al’ameen stated this during a Ramadan breakfast interaction with some official’s of APC Bauchi Local Government and ward chairmen his political associates in the state over the weekend, .He said many people across the state asked him to contest , they even took him before his elders , relatives, friends and well wishes because people are yearning for genuine dividends of democracy and they want someone who will rescue the state from the socio-economic challenges bedeviled the state .He stressed that his aspiration to govern Bauchi State on the APC platform is still intact and pledge to make his decision to public immediately after eid el fitr celebration. “I listened to your clarion calls and if I come out I will come out to pursue it until success is achieved, and promises rapid development in Bauchi. ” Many speakers at the occasion pledges to continue with unalloyed support to Alane because of his leadership qualities integrity trustworthy, and the believe that he will nit betray them.” We believe he will bail out the State out of innate hunger and out of retrogression occasioned by bad governance. Describing the project as a new dawnThey noted that they usually hurt seeing our people, especially youths, battle with predicaments of lack of hope for the future, joblessness and insecurity, among others.

They urged Bauchi electorate residents to shift their support to Al’ameen, and produced appreciable results during election because he came from the local government that produced appreciable results to win Bauchi Governorship seat.