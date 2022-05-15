Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police have declared that the man in a police uniform who was shot down by unknown gunmen in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State is not a member of the the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu made this known while reacting to the incident of gunmen attack in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State on Sunday evening, during which a man dressed in Nigeria Police T-shirt was gunned down.

Confirming the attack in a statement to newsmen on Sunday, the Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu said preliminary information shows that the victim was not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

He wrote: “T.he Anambra State Police Operatives on 15/5/2022 have recovered a lifeless body in an NPF T-shirt found along Oko Expressway

“Preliminary information shows that the yet unidentified body is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force. Meanwhile investigation has begun to unravel the identity of the deceased and perpetrators of the murder.

“Further development shall be communicated please.”