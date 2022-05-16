Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Hoodlums, suspected to be gunmen have, again, attacked and burnt down another local government secretariat in Anambra State, making it a total of four local government secretariats attacked by gunmen in Anambra in less than three months.

The gunmen, on Sunday night attacked the Idemili North Local Government Secretariat in Ogidi, as well as a Magistrate Court in the area.

It was reported that the suspected arsonists broke into the premises to launch their attack, during which they burnt down many buildings, vehicles and offices within the Secretariat, including files and other properties therein.

This was corroborated by videos and pictures from the scene of the attack currently trending on social media, which also show that many of the buildings were reduced to rubbles, while vehicles parked inside the local government secretariat were burnt to ashes.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the attack, and attributed it to unidentified arsonists.

He said: “Yes, the incident was confirmed, and our men were there to restore normalcy.

“Right now, the fire has been put off, and calm has been restored in the area.”