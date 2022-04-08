Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has revealed the unknown reason behind the Thursday destructive attack by Gunmen on Aguata Local Government Headquarters in Ekwulobia.

Governor Soludo made this revelation on Friday when he visited and inspected the scene of the attack, where it was also observed that the gummen burnt down some offices at the Secretariat, as well as some vehicles and nearby shops.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inspection, the Governor said the attack was only a reprisal by some criminal elements, whose camps and hideouts were earlier invaded that same at Ogboji and Aguluezechukwu by security agencies who also arrested many of them during the operation.

According to him, there was no Anambra indigene among the hoodlums arrested by the operatives, as 85 percent of them are from a state in the South-east, while the remaining 15 percent are from another state in the same zone.

He said: “We have extended the olive branch to all genuine agitators, and made extensive calls for those in the bush to come out and shun criminality.

“How do you explain to any sane mind that “responsible citizens” have elected to pursue a supposed legitimate course adopting criminal strategies of kidnapping, arson and murder? This is despicable, not permissible and against any known law of humanity.

“Yesterday, security operatives smoked out some criminal camps at Ogboji and Aguluezechukwu, and the reprisal is the burning of Aguata L.G A. Headquarters by some of the fleeing criminals. Part of the items found in these criminal hideouts is a register of kidnap victims and the ransoms paid. This is not who we are; never can we, under any guise allow criminals the latitiute to define who we are.

“Ndi Anambra are irrepressible. They are out to reclaim their land, to restore peace, and set the pace for the building of a Liveable and Prosperous Homeland. I repeat, anyone in the bush with a gun is a criminal and would be fiercely resisted by the people.”