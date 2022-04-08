Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Shortly after invading and setting ablaze the Aguata Local Government Headquarters in Ekwulobia, Anambra State yesterday (Thursday), the gunmen also committed another tragedy in the local government, as they invaded a cattle market in Igboukwu.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen announced their arrival at the market with sporadic gunshots, which forced the traders at the market to desert their wares and scamper for their safety.

Taking control therefore, the gunmen shot down over thirty cows and goats in the market and fled. The cows were also said to be owned by an Igbo man who have cattle ranches in the area.

“Stopping at Igboukwu Gallop, there’s a cattle ranch where they sell over 30 cows by your right hand, those cows belong to an Igbo man,” the source said in a Facebook post, adding that “These guys entered there, and killed all the cows there, belonging to an Igbo man.”

This was also corroborated by a viral social media video showing the invaded cattle ranches and the slain cows and goats on the ground of the ranch, while sympathizers watched in amazement.

The State’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Friday, confirmed the incident, and described it as animal cruelty and condemnable in every sense of it.

He said, “What happened was that some elements while riding in motorbikes yesterday evening and shooting sporadically into the air got to the cattle market; and while shooting, some cattle were shot too.

“We have extended our surveillance to that area and our men are already working. This is cruelty to animal and very condemnable. The cattle in question are also owned by people of the area.”

In a related development, gummen, on Thursday, also shot down an unidentified man at the ever-busy Eke Ụtụtụ Market near Orsumoghu.

A social media video with a voiceover shows the slain man lying lifeless on the ground with various bullet wounds on different parts of his body.

Although, the attack was allegedly credited to Ebubeagu security outfit, who were said to have just stormed the market, sighted, gunned down the man and immediately disappeared; it is, however, not yet certain who the perpetrators of the heinous act really are.