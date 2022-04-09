Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Friday arrived Ebonyi state on a one – day working visit to the state.

Following his arrival, the Vice President of the Country was received by Governor Dave Umahi and other Government functionaries at the Ebonyi State International Airport, amidst cheers from waiting crowd.

247ureports recall that Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi had last Sunday during a church Service/ Thanksgiving at the new Government House chapel, Centenary city said that Ebonyi state would play host to the Financial year programme of Nigeria from 5th to 8th April 2022.

Umahi said that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, 36 Commissioners of Finance from several states with their Permanent Secretaries, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chaplain Aso Rock among others, would be in the state for the programme.

He (Umahi) further disclosed that the Vice President would inaugurate not less than seven already completed projects of his administration.

Umahi’s words “We are doing everything to complete all the ongoing projects before we leave office.

” I’m confident that the airport will be completed before the end of May to the extent it will become functional and the next level of work is to perfect the airport to make it the best in the country.

Meanwhile the Vice President during his speech commended the Governor for transforming the State into a wonder to behold.

Vice President Osibanjo commissioned Dr Sam Ominyi Egwu’s flyover, Afikpo road, among others.