Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has said his administration will ensure criminals and their activities are defeated, annihilated and eradicated in an effort to protecting lives and properties of citizens of the state.

Bala Mohammed was speaking when he hosted judges and Khadis on Ramadan breakfast at the Bauchi Government House tonight where he called on them to support his administration’s commitment to fighting the gender based violence.

According to Mohammed there will be no impunity for predator of gender based violence and other criminals such as kidnappers, arm robbers among others, hence the need to ensure justice is served and without procrastination.

He added that his administration in collaboration with the Federal Government will actualize autonomy of the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

Governor Bala appreciated the sportsmanship, collaboration and synergy between the three arms of the Government adding that his administration will continue to provide citizens with dividends of democracy in addition to executing numerous developmental projects aimed at upgrading the living standard of Bauchi State.

247 reporters also report that the meeting witnessed in attendance the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, Grand Khadi, Umar Ahmed Liman among other dignitaries.