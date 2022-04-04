Advertisement

The Kano State Fire Service says it saved no fewer than 126 lives and properties worth N123.6 million in 166 fire incidents in March.

This is contained in a statement signed by the service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that 17 people, however, lost their lives and properties worth N51 million were destroyed by fire during the period under review.

According to him, the service responded to 84 rescue calls and 33 false alarms from residents of the state.

The spokesperson attributed the fire incidents to careless handling of cooking gas and the use of sub-standard electrical appliances.

He urged the people to handle naked fire with care to prevent outbreaks.

He also cautioned motorists to obey traffic regulations to avoid road crashes.

He added that parents should also be vigilant and monitor their wards, especially when swimming in ponds and playing in dangerous places.