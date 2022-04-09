Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The newly-confirmed Anambra State commissioners, were on Saturday, sworn-in/inaugutrat by the State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The event, which held at the Executive Chamber of the Government House, in Awka, the state’s capital, also featured the swearing-in of a Special Adviser to the Governor.

Soludo, while performing the swearing-in function, congratulated but also reminded the commissioners that their appointments are calls to serve, and not to celebrate. He also informed them of the enormous tasks ahead and charged them to drive a positive change in their respective ministries and to work towards leaving great legacies with which they will be remembered after their services as commissioners.

He said: “This is a call to work and not a call to celebrate. When I say congratulations to you, I also say commiserations. You have offered to serve Anambra, and you must provide service.

“The challenges are enormous, and that is why you have also offered to serve. During my campaign, I told everyone that the work put in to get office is just five percent, 95 percent of the work comes after swearing in, and you must bear that in mind.

“I charge you to read the oath of office and oath of allegiance very carefully and follow them. Where people see it as celebration, you see it as work. Your eyes must be on the ball always. Always think of how will your ministry, how will Anambra be better. If I were you, I will like to write down how will I like to be remembered after serving as commissioner.”

Soludo also reminded the commissioners that their appointments to head their respective ministries were purely based on merit, and were also done differently from the old method of sending only names and details of the nominees to the House of Assembly (without including ministries) for screening, after which ministries are assigned to them.

He said: “As your chief servant, I have to tell you that I will be very demanding. I have to apologise ahead of time because I will be very demanding and once we fix a meeting for nine, you must all be seated before nine, and that is the culture we want to maintain.

“The Soludo solution which was our slogan during campaign is not just a promise, but you must all work to make it a reality, to create and build that livable Anambra State which we promised.

“I’m happy that you went to your screening knowing fully which ministry you are going to head.

“In the past, you go for screening without knowing which ministry you will lead, and later they start thinking of which ministry to send you to, whether to send you to lucrative ministry or to send you to another. But here, all of you were selected fit for your office. You were selected, knowing your competence in a particular field, and you must deliver.”

The commissioners sworn-in and their ministries are: Mr Ifeatu Chinedu (Finance), Prof. Ofonze Amucheazi (Lands) Mr Ifeanyi Okoma (Works and Infrastructure ), Ms Chiamaka Nnake (Budget and Economy Planing) Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Mr Patrick Agha-mba (Youth Development), Mrs Ifeyinwa Obinabo (Women/Children Afairs), Dr Obinna Ugonnadi (Commerce and Industry), Mr Julius Chukwuemeka (Power and Water Resources), and Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh (Education).

Others are Mr Paul Nwosu (Information), Dr Foster Ihejiofor (Agriculture), Mrs Patricia Igwebuike (Transport), Mr Felix Odimegwu (Environment), Mr. Chikodi Anara (Home Land Afairs), Prof. Chika Ifemeje (Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice), Mr Collins Nwabunwanne (Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs), Mr Donatus Onyeji (Culture/Entertainment), Mr. Anthony Ifeanya (Petroleum) and Mr Paulinus Onyeaka (Housing).

Rtd Air-Vice Marshal Ben Chiobi was also sworn-in as the Special Adviser on Security Matters during the event.

Recall that Governor Soludo had, in a letter dated March 28, submitted the list of the Commissioner-nominees to the state’s House Assembly for screening and confirmation —an exercise that was finalized by the House on Thursday during the plenary.