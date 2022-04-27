Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

Ebonyi State University Management has Postponed the 2021/2022 first semester examination for continuing students of the institution.

This was made known to 247ureports in a memo signed by the Registrar, Jeremiah O. Nwagbo.

It was disclosed that the Management of Ebonyi State University has Postponed the examination of two faculties, which include; Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Faculty of Education.

Nwagbo maintained that examination would hold in other faculties as scheduled, except the two faculties help the students prepare for their examination.

Stating “Following resolutions that were taken that the 2021/2022 first semester examination of the continuing students in the Faculty of Education and Faculty of Agriculture & Natural Resources be postponed from Monday 25th April, 2022 until further notice.

” That the examination would hold in other faculties as already scheduled. All continuing students are free to take their examination whether they have paid their fees or register their course of not”.

Adding ” the students who has failed to comply would be said to have literally withdrawn their studentship inline with their academic admission of the institution”(he stated).

Earlier the students of Ebonyi State University had taken to the street to protest and call on the management of the institution to postpone the semester examination slated to hold on Monday April 25th, 2022.

The Student Union Government President of the institution, Okporo Camillus who spoke during the protest held at the campus permanent site revealed that the extension of the examination by the school management will help students get fully prepared.

Okporo appealed to the school management to extend the school fees payment and as well allow students who are yet to pay their tuition fees, to write their examination.

Meanwhile 247ureports learnt that some reasons for the protest was due to inability of some lecturers to hold lectures before the examination.

Source told 247ureport that there were some courses which have not been introduced by the lecturers but was scheduled on the examination timetable.

This according to the student was because of the ASUU strike which lecturers embarked on last month.

247 further learnt that though the university management had restrained the lecturers from embarking on the strike, but some of the lecturers still embarked on the strike.

According to source “the lecturers are divided, there are some who observed the strike while some are still working”.