Unknown gunmen in their late 20s numbering about 20 this afternoon invaded &exchanged fire with soldiers stationed at the Agulu Town’s community hall.



In the hot exchange of fire which lasted for about 40mins,one soldier lost his life.



Some natives living & carrying on businesses opposite the town hall sustained bullet wounds.

The unfortunate incident nearly affected the smooth operations of the scheduled 4th day 2022 free medical outreach for citizens of the area being organized by a nongovernmental philanthropic organization -Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Foundation on the sponsorship of a member of the Fed House of Representatives, Hon Dozie Nwankwo. He is representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency and is presently aspiring to replace Senator Lilian Uche Ekwunife for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat in the National Assembly.



The gunmen who visibly caught the soldiers unawares invaded the Agulu community hall, an earshot away from Mr Peter Obi’s personal house, came into the hall,startled the medics and the patients who were rounding thongs up for the day at about 2pm.



The gun totting young men came in barking orders-“where are they, where are the soldiers?

“You cannot lock up Nnamdi Kanu and come here to feel free!”



Before one could say a word bullets started flying in every direction,shattering glasses. At the end,one soldier lay dead on the Awka-Agulu-Nanka-Ekwulobia highway.



His remains was quickly cordoned off by other soldiers while a reinforcement of more men arrive in minutes.



The road was immediately closed to traffic while the soldiers numbering about 20 patrolled the entire neighborhood apparently combing and searching for the gunmen who had visibly driven far off.



The incident saw the soldiers run in different directions to save their dear lives first.



Some journalists who had come to cover the free medical program and other people sustained injuries. In addition, those who brought their own vehicles were locked up and prevented from going by the soldiers, at the time of filing this report.